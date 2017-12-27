JUST IN
Pak Army to get over 1,000 acres to construct GHQ in Islamabad

ANI  |  Islamabad [Pakistan] 

The Pakistan Army will be allotted over 1,000 acres of land for the construction of a general headquarters (GHQ) and other military offices in Islamabad.

A high level meeting was held on Dec 19 at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters in which several key decisions regarding the handing over of land to the army were taken, reported the Dawn.

Issues regarding an office complex, which will be constructed on 138 acres, were discussed in detail during the meeting.

A formal allotment letter has not been issued due to an outstanding annual ground rent of Rs84 million. However, the ground rent will reportedly be waived off.

On being asked about the annual ground rent, CDA Member Estate Khushal Khan, explained that since the CDA did not hand over possession of the land for the office complex, there existed no reason to charge the amount, the report said.

Owing to the financial constraints and instructions of the then army chief, Ashfaq Pervez Kiyani, the Pakistan Army, in 2008-09, had dropped the plan of moving the GHQ from Rawalpindi to Islamabad.

First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 10:15 IST

