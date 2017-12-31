Pak clears air on its Palestine Ambassador sharing dais with Saeed

Regarding the participation of the Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan in a public meeting held in support of Palestinians, a foreign ministry of Pakistan spokesperson said that the country's unambiguous and steadfast support to the Palestinian cause was well known.
It also said that Pakistan has always supported the two-state solution, with East Jerusalem being the capital of the Palestinian State. Pakistan's unequivocal position was demonstrated in the rejection of the United States (US) decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Since then, a number of public rallies and meetings have been held in Pakistan. The Ambassador of Palestine has participated in many of these meetings. The public meeting held yesterday was yet another demonstration of the Pakistani strong sentiments in support of the Palestinian cause. The rally was attended by thousands of people from all walks of life. More than 50 speakers addressed the rally, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder chief Hafiz Saeed.
The spokesperson added that: "Contrary to the impression being created, United Nations (UN) proscription does not place any restrictions on the freedom of expression. The people and Government of Pakistan respect the Palestinian Ambassador's active participation in events organized to express solidarity with the people of Palestine."
Palestine on Saturday called back its Ambassador in Pakistan after he was seen in the company of Saeed.
"We are supporting India in its fight against terrorism and because of that my government decided to directly call our Ambassador to go back home and not to be a Palestine ambassador to Pakistan anymore," Palestinian Ambassador to India Adnan Abu Al Haija told ANI.
His statement has come after a photograph of Palestine's Pakistan envoy Waleed Abu Ali sharing a platform with Saeed at a rally in Rawalpindi had appeared earlier on the social media.
The Government of India has strongly conveyed to the Palestinian side that the Palestinian Ambassador in Pakistan's association with terrorist Saeed is "unacceptable".
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has conveyed the concerns to Haija as well as to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Ramallah, State of Palestine. Palestine has also assured India that it will deal with this matter appropriately.
The MEA earlier said: "It was also conveyed that Palestine highly values its relationship with India and stands with us in the war against terrorism, and will not engage with those who commit acts of terror against India."
Saeed is accused of masterminding the Mumbai 26/11 attacks that claimed 166 lives. He carries a bounty of 10 million US dollars (approx. Rs 66 crore) and continues to exercise a lot of influence in religious circles of Pakistan. Also, he has recently been released from the house arrest after a Pakistani court cited lack of evidence against him in the Mumbai attack case.
India has protested against Pakistan time and again for 'harbouring a terrorist' like Saeed.
