Pak defends Palestinian envoy's presence at Hafiz Saeed's event

has defended (JuD) and 26/11 terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's participation in the rally held in support of Palestinians.

also came out in support of Palestinian to Islamabad, Waleed Abu Ali, who attended the event held in Rawalpindi, after he was recalled from his post.

(MoFA) said in a statement: "Contrary to the impression being created, (UN) proscription does not place any restrictions on the freedom of expression. The people and the of respect the Palestinian Ambassador's active participation in events organised to express solidarity with the people of "

Citing that had always supported the two-state solution, the statement added that the of has participated in many of the meetings held in the country and that the public meeting, in question, was 'yet another demonstration of the Pakistani strong sentiments in support of the Palestinian cause.'

"The rally was attended by thousands of people from all walks of life. More than 50 speakers addressed the rally, including (LeT) Hafiz Saeed," the statement added.

Pakistan's defence has come after the of said the Palestinian envoy's association with Saeed was "unacceptable".

on Saturday called back its in after he was seen in the company of Saeed.

Palestinian to Adnan Abu Al Haija, after objected to Waleed Abu Ali's attending the event, told ANI: "We are supporting in its fight against and because of that my decided to directly call our to go back home and not to be a to anymore."

He also assured would deal with the matter appropriately.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)