Pakistan encouraging non-state actors like Hafiz Saeed: Defence MoS

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Subhash Bhamre slammed for encouraging global terrorist Hafiz Saeed.

Bhamre's statement comes a day after Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Saeed was released from house arrest.

Hitting out at the Pakistan, the MoS Defence said that political and military leadership of the country is weak.

"The non-state actors like Saeed are being encouraged. He was set free in the name of High Court's decision. This invited a negative reaction from all over the world. Our also expressed concern over it," he said in a media briefing.

Bhamre also pitched for eliminating the and claimed that is prepared to face the global threat.

"We want to maintain a peaceful relationship with our neighbours. has become a global issue. Nothing is in the hand of the political leadership in today," he added.

He further cornered the military leadership of the country and accused it of involving in double-speak.

"Their military leadership also speaks something else and does something else at the border. They talk good but the infiltration bid and cross-border have been increasing by the day at the border," he said.

Saeed, accused of masterminding the 2008 attacks in Mumbai, was released from house arrest after a judicial body ordered his release.

Follwing his release, the United States called on to ensure that the JuD chief was arrested and charged for his crimes.

