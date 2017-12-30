Pak military claims to have arrested 'Afghan intelligence facilitator'

The Pakistani military has claimed that an Afghanistani national, who was acting as the facilitator of the Afghan intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), was arrested during an operation.
"An Afghan national suspected NDS facilitator apprehended," Khaama Press reported, citing the Pakistani military, as saying, in a statement.
"Balochistan, along with Intelligence agencies, conducted IBOs in Musa colony and Sangan areas. In Sangan, FC recovered weapons and ammunition, including explosives and communication equipment. In de-weaponising campaign, residents of Sibbi, Talli and Dera Murad Jamali voluntarily deposited illegal weapons to FC," the statement added.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan has also made similar claims in the past.
In late August, the Afghan intelligence reported that an agent of the Pakistani military intelligence, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was arrested by the security forces in Kabul.
