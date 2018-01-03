Pak Navy successfully tests missile in Arabian Sea

The Navy on Wednesday demonstrated its ability to respond to any aggression by conducting a test fire of a cruise missile from its newly commissioned Fast Attack Craft (Missile), PNS Himmat, off in the North

According to News International, the PNS Himmat fired an indigenously built live weapon named Harba Naval Cruise Missile, which is a surface-to-surface anti-ship missile and can also hit any target on land.

The PNS Himmat is around 63 meters long fitted with state-of-the-art sensors and weapons.

The cruise missile successfully achieved its target today afternoon. The of the Naval Staff Admiral, Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, was present on board the ship 'Alamgir'.

The successful test of Harba cruise missile has underlined the dominance of fire power of Navy and the unimpeachable level of developing achieved by the country's defence ministry.

Abbasi, who oversaw the successful Harba cruise missile test, expressed his satisfaction on the operational preparations of the naval fleet.

He stressed the need to capitalise on indigenous defence capabilities by reducing its dependence on foreign countries and to promote self-reliance.

He also said to ensure the seaward defence of and safeguard national maritime interests at all costs.

The also appreciated the efforts made by engineers and researchers in making the cruise missile test a 'massive success'.

