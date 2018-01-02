Pak prohibits Hafiz Saeed's organisations from collecting donations

has banned globally-designated terrorist and the 26/11 attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) and from collecting donations.

The Securities & Exchange Commission of (SECP) on Monday ordered to prohibit all companies from donating to JuD and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation, as well as several other such organisations named in a list of banned outfits by the Security Council (UNSC).

"The Securities and Exchange Commission of hereby prohibits all companies from donating to the entities and individuals listed under the UNSC sanctions committee's consolidated list," read a notification issued by the commission.

Failing to do so, would attract a hefty monetary fine, the notification further said.

"The of has already prescribed a penalty of up to Rs10 million for non-compliance on the sanctions regime being implemented," it said.

Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) is the charity wing of banned outfit (LeT).

The announcement came on the same day as the blaming for providing safe havens to terrorists announced to end the military aid.

Trump, in a strongly-worded tweet, said had been 'foolishly' providing military aid to for 15 years, but in return, it has only received 'lies and deceit.'

"The has foolishly given more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" Trump posted on the micro-blogging site, on Monday.

The U.S. President's statement came amid the United Nations-designated terrorist, Hafiz Saeed, looking to contest the 2018 in and thereby, forming a party - by the name of Milli (MML).

Saeed was recently released from house arrest after a cited lack of evidence against him in the 26/11 attack case.

Earlier on December 30, a report emerged that the U.S. was considering withholding a USD 255-million aid to due to Pakistan's inability to destroy terror safe havens.

According to a report, the growing disagreement between the two countries and Pakistan's inability to neutralise the operating from its soil was possibly affecting the decision in providing financial aid to the

The report cited the major disappointment for the US was Pakistan's rejection of its demand of access to one of the abductors involved in the kidnapping of the Canadian-American family.

The US had, earlier, claimed that more than $33 billion in aid had been provided to since 2002.

has also, time and again, protested against for harbouring Saeed - wanted for allegedly plotting the attacks that took place on November 26, 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)