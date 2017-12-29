Pak's NSA calls on Sharif, discuss security, terrorism

Pakistan's retired Janjua has called on former

The meeting, which lasted for five hours, was held at Sharif's Jati Umra residence in Raiwind.

The two leaders discussed matters pertaining to national security, relations with neighbouring countries and terrorism, reported

"There is a dire need to improve ties with the neighbouring countries. Peace is inevitable in for peace in the region," a quoted Mr Sharif as saying during the meeting.

Underscoring that, "War is no solution to any problem," Sharif also stated that he always talked about friendly relations with Pakistan's neighbours because without them problems which are being faced by the region's people could not be solved.

The meet between NSA Janjua and former is the first after the latter's disqualification in the Panama Papers case in July.

In response to a question about Sharif's 'strained' relations with the military establishment, Mushahidullah told Dawn, "The does not need anybody's permission to brief the on security issues as he is a civilian member of the cabinet."

Meanwhile, the of Pakistan's province, Shahbaz Sharif, has left for to hold 'important' meetings in the kingdom.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)