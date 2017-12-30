Pak SC absolves man after 9 yrs of imprisonment

A Pakistani man, accused of blasphemy, has been absolved of the charges against him after having spent over nine years in jail.

Pakistan's Supreme absolved the 58-year-old of the charges for want of evidence, reported

witness in the case was a person suffering from hearing and speech impairment and, therefore, could not even be termed a witness under the Evidence Act, argued the

After hearing the arguments, a Supreme bench absolved the accused of the charges with the observation that the person, who misleadingly alleged others of desecration of the Holy Quran, in fact committed

The man was arrested for allegedly desecrating pages of the Holy Quran in a mosque in 2008.

The man was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2009.

The Lahore High upheld the sentence in 2014. Pakistan's Supreme took up the case the same year and provided the accused a state counsel, the report said.

