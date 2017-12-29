Pak SC to hear petitions challenging Sharif's PML-N presidency

Pakistan's Supreme (SC) will hear petitions challenging former Pakistani Nawaz Sharif's appointment as ruling party Muslim League-Nawaz' (PML-N) on January 1.

A three-member bench headed by Justice has been constituted to hear constitutional petitions against Sharif, reported Dunya News.

The petitions against the former premier, which challenge his appointment as PML-N president, have been filed in the apex by at least 13 people, including Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, People's Party (PPP), Jamshaid Dasti, the report said.

