Pak to share details of Jadhav wife's shoes with India

will share the details of shoes worn by Kulbushan Jadhav's wife with after the report of forensic examination arrives, a media report said.

The details of the forensic examination report would be shared with India, reports, citing, senior officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as saying.

"We are waiting for the report. Once it arrives, we will let know," said an official.

Dr. said, "It will be with us soon. The report does take time [to be finalised]. We are waiting for it."

Pakistani authorities had sent the shoes worn by Chetankul Jadhav for forensic examination to determine the nature of the suspected presence of a "metal" object.

purports that the shoes had a object, which could likely be a SIM, a camera or a chip, aimed at recording the conversation between the family during the meeting, according to the report.

Chetankul Jadhav was asked to remove the shoes and use another pair as she went in the to meet her husband

Jadhav's wife's shoes were kept for inspection, while all other belongings, including jewellery, were returned, Faisal had said.

The (MEA) on Tuesday stated that, "For some inexplicable reason, despite her repeated requests, the shoes of the wife of Jadhav were not returned to her after the meeting. We would caution against any mischievous intent in this regard."

Clarifying its stance, has claimed that the Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife's shoes were confiscated on security grounds as there was "something" in it.

"There was something in the (of Jadhav's wife)," Faisal had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)