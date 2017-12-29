Pakistan to release 147 Indian fishermen tomorrow

will on Friday afternoon release 147 Indian fishermen via border in Punjab's

The fishermen, who were arrested for allegedly fishing in country's territorial waters, were freed from a Karach jail on Thursday

As per the reports, the fishermen will be handed over to Indian officials at Wagah border crossing tomorrow.

The Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) had earlier this week arrested 28 Indian fishermen for allegedly fishing illegally in the country's territorial waters in the

Around 168 Indian fishermen have been held by the Maritime Security personnel since the last five weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)