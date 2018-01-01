Palestine recalls US ambassador after Trump's Jerusalem move

The Palestinian government has recalled its United States ambassador following US President Donald Trump's controversial decision of recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel a few weeks ago.
According to Al-Jazeera, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had earlier said that they would not accept any peace plan from the U.S., after Trump's Jerusalem move.
Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Malki on Sunday said, "The discussions would take place to set the decisions needed by the Palestinian leadership in the coming period regarding our relations with the U.S. Our U.S. envoy will return back to 'his normal work' after the discussions."
On December 6, Trump reversed decades-old U.S. policy, when he recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital, prompting international criticism and sparking protests across the world. Also, 128 countries voted in favour of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution calling on Washington D.C. to roll back the recognition.
Jerusalem is considered a sacred place, which is home to Jewish, Christian and Muslim holy sites.
However, it is also a disputed territory, contested by both Israel and Palestine, which sees it as a capital of its future state.
