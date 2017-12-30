on Friday announced that they would extradite a former Mexican to on charges of corruption next week.

According to the foreign ministry, as quoted by local media reports, would be flown back to City by next Thursday, which was confirmed by the The Mexican authorities will come to and escort him back to the country in an official plane under heavy security.

The of approved Borges' extradition on December 15, allowing to pick him up within 30 days. Borges had earlier tried to slow the extradition process through legal challenges but lost his last appeal in Panama's Supreme on December 11.

The former Mexican was arrested in June this year in when tried to board a flight to is accused of selling at one percent of its market value in The charges against him include corruption, fraud, money laundering and involvement in organized crime.

Borge was the of Quintana Roo province of from 2011 to 2016, under the country's ruling

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)