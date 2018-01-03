Parichay Joshi appointed CEO of In2IT's Enterprise Business Services

Technologies, an IT consulting and services company on Wednesday announced the appointment of as CEO for its Enterprise Services (EBS).

Parichay joins Technologies from SAP, where he was managing some of the largest accounts as a In his tenure at SAP, he worked across industry verticals and different solutions, ranging from applications, platform solutions, cloud, analytics and the entire range of SAP offerings. Prior to SAP, he had worked in and HCL.

Parichay comes with rich experience across the spectrum of applications, services and it infrastructure. He has worked extensively with customer organisations to transform them into enterprises by intelligently connecting people, things and businesses.

"With Parichay's rich experience across the spectrum of Applications, Services and IT Infrastructure, I hope that our Enterprise Services (EBS) division will achieve new milestones," said Rudra Shankar Shatapathy, Group MD, CEO and co-founder, Technologies.

Technologies is currently on a global expansion spree, with plans to expand to by the end of the year. Having offices across USA, South Africa, India, Singapore, Australia, and Dubai, among many others, the company is highly focused on Digital, Managed Services and Remote Infrastructure Management (RIM).

