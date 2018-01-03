Paris Hilton engaged to 'The Leftovers' actor Chris Zylka

Reality TV star has announced her engagement to 'best friend and soulmate'

Zylka proposed to the hotel heiress over the weekend, during a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado, reports E! Online.

Hilton took to to share the special moment with the world as she posted a picture where the 'love of her life' got down on one knee and popped the question.

The 36-year-old wrote alongside, "I said Yas! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true!"

I said Yas! ???????????? So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true!?? pic.twitter.com/7b3QfrODgC — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018

Zylka, who starred in US drama 'The Leftovers', first met Hilton at an party eight years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)