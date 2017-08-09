75th anniversary of Quit India Movement: Parl to hold special session today

Both the Houses of the today will hold a special session to mark the 75th anniversary of the Quit movement.

External Affairs Minister will hold the treasury bench of the Lower House while Minister will lead the treasury bench of the Upper House.

The will suspend the and Zero Hour to make way for this special session.

All the parties are also expected to express their views on the same, with the discussion culminating into a resolution that will be passed in order to reaffirm their commitment to the nation.

The Quit Movement also known as the August Movement in August 1942, during World War II, demanding an end to British Rule from

