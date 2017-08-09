TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

What dual power play? I quit because Columbia wanted me: Arvind Panagariya
Business Standard

75th anniversary of Quit India Movement: Parl to hold special session today

The Parliament will suspend the Question Hour and Zero Hour to make way for this special session

ANI  |  New India [India] 

President's bodyguards at Parliament House ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the 14th President of India, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(Photo: PTI)
Parliament. (Photo: PTI)

Both the Houses of the Parliament today will hold a special session to mark the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will hold the treasury bench of the Lower House while Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will lead the treasury bench of the Upper House.

The Parliament will suspend the Question Hour and Zero Hour to make way for this special session.

All the parties are also expected to express their views on the same, with the discussion culminating into a resolution that will be passed in order to reaffirm their commitment to the nation.

The Quit India Movement also known as the India August Movement in August 1942, during World War II, demanding an end to British Rule from India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements