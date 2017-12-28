Parliament stands united with Centre on Jadhav issue

The Party on Thursday stood in support of (EAM) Swaraj in condemnation of Pakistan, over the ill treatment of former Indian Jadhav's kin when they visited the country to meet him.

Endorsing Swaraj's stand that Jadhav's mother and wife were insulted on their visit to Pakistan, Senior of Opposition in said at the Parliament, "We stand united with We will not tolerate this."

"Not only Jadhav's mother and wife, but the whole country has been insulted," Azad averred.

Referring to allegations by Jadhav's friend that he has been tortured in the Pakistani jail, Azad said, "will have to ensure Jadhav's well being, until he is with them.

After being allowed to meet Jadhav in after a long wait of 22 months, Jadhav's mother and wife were asked to remove mangal sutra, bangles and bindi, besides being asked to change the attire, as part of security measure."

Moreover, Jadhav was separated from his family by a glass screen, and the communication for a little over 40 minutes between them was through an

To add to the ill treatment, Pakistani journalists on Monday heckled and harassed both women after their meeting, by shouting to them such questions as, "What would you say on your husband killing thousands of innocent Pakistanis?" and "What are your feeling after meeting your killer son?"

Jadhav was arrested in March 2016, in Balochistan, Pakistan, over charges of alleged involvement in 'espionage and subversive activities for India's intelligence agency - the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).'

India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from where he had business interests after retiring from the

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a (FGCM) in Pakistan, on April 10.

The ICJ stayed the hanging, on May 18, after approached it against the death sentence.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)