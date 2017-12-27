Patna: 98-year-old awarded with PG degree

A 98-year-old man was awarded with a post graduate degree at the 12th annual convocation of Open University (NOU) in

Raj Kumar Vaish, who completed his Master of Arts (Economics) in September earlier in this year, was awarded the MA degree by Governor at the convocation function of

Vaish had enrolled in MA (Economics) in 2015.

An elated Vaish suggested the young generation to always keep trying.

"I am very proud of him. I think this is a message for the young generation that there is no age for learning. Even my wife supported him. I have retired but his achievement inspires me," said Vaish's son, Santosh Kumar, a retired of (NIT),

Vaish reportedly completed his graduation from in 1938, did his LLB in 1940, but could not complete his PG as he got a job as 'law officer' with Industry at Koderma (now in Jharkhand).

