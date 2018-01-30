Patna boy shoots himself point-blank while on video chat with girlfriend

A youth has allegedly shot himself during a video call with his girlfriend in Patna.

The incident took place on Monday, when the 19-year-old youth, with a semi-automatic pistol, shot himself in the head while chatting with his girlfriend on a video call, inside his residence.

According to reports, the boy had failed an exam and was being pressured by family members to end relation with the girl.

The have begun the investigation into the matter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)