At least 17 people were killed after a boat turned turtle in the Ganges River in Patna, on Saturday, whereas eight people were rescued and 25 others swam to safety.

According to reports, the accident took place when the boat, carrying at least 34 people, was about to reach the river bank.

The boat was returning from a kite festival on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Meanwhile, the state police have launched a search operation for the missing people.