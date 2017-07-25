Paytm promotes Kiran Vasireddy as COO-payments business

on Tuesday announced appointement of as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for its payments

Going forward, Kiran will be overseeing all and functions for the payments division in line with its growth plan for bringing 500 million Indians into the mainstream

Over his nearly decade long association with Paytm, Kiran has held several key roles and played a pivotal part in leading the firm's payment solution to become the country's leading method.

Under his leadership, has ventured into multiple new avenues for digital payments across categories such as utility payments, transportation, fees and recharges, among others.

In addition, Kiran has spearheaded the company's offline payment and its QR code solution across large organized retailers, parking lots, hospitals, tolls, petrol pumps, food courts and neighborhood offline stores. In a short span of time, has enabled millions of small to accept payments at their stores with Paytm's QR code solution.

"Kiran and his team have built our and led it to top of the charts in India. Under his leadership, will reach new heights and create many global benchmarks," said founder and CEO Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

"At Paytm, we are absolutely committed to make digital payments extremely simple and accessible. This will help us in our vision to bring to half a billion people in our country. This year, we are aiming for ten million on our platform, which puts us on the right path to build one of the largest payment networks in the world," said Chief Operating Officer Paytm,

was the first company to invest in proprietary QR Code-based payments. Today this category is powering digital payments for over five million offline and aiming to reach 10 million by year-end.

Its unique scan-to-pay solution has become ubiquitous with digital payments in the country. This zero cost payment solution combined with Paytm's large base and breadth of use cases has enabled it to build the largest and fastest-growing payment network in the country.