PayUmoney to augment payment gateway experience with revamped dashboard

PayUmoney, an facilitator is simplifying their experience, with multiple additions to the dashboard, which is expected to make collection easy for SMB and long tail merchants in

One of the newly introduced in PayUmoney dashboard - Test Mode, allows businesses to experience the checkout flow before actual integration of PayUmoney on their website. Merchants can walk through the entire dashboard and try various like invoices, payment buttons and so on.

"The payment space is constantly evolving to make the process easier for merchants and consumers. Keeping pace with this revolution we have introduced innovative and unique to the PayUmoney platform, making the experience seamless and quicker," said Pradeep Shekhawat, Head, SMB Business, PayU

With the new dashboard and features, the firm aims to reduce the stress involved in sending physical documents. Merchants can just signup and start accepting payments right away, documents can be uploaded on the dashboard itself in parallel to get payments in

The revamped dashboard enables merchants to keep track of all their transactions at a single place, initiate refunds and more. All of this means reduced reliability on the customer support team and more power in their hands.

Some of the other include:

-Classic redirect with optimised payment experience on a separate browser tab. It has separate payment tab for each mode and reduced stages with no PCI DSS Hassles.

-Bolt, a super-fast redirection-less checkout which allows merchants to accept payments within the context of your website with a seamless payment experience irrespective of the device or browser used.

-10 percent improvement in success rate with Nitro Checkout Flow, where merchant's customer can make the payment in guest mode using their saved cards.

-Customisable SDK with Plug n Play interface enables businesses to go live faster and offers a native built-in payment experience. This helps merchants to integrate easily and they don't have to spend time on designing a whole new interface.

With these innovations, PayU aims to become the most comprehensive solution provider in

