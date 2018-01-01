People in lakhs throng India Gate, cripple traffic

The Traffic Police was forced to issue an advisory on Monday after people thronged the Gate lawns in large numbers to celebrate the first day of the new year.

Traffic Police took to to warn motorists as the massive gathering of people caused huge traffic in Central

"Traffic will remain very heavy near Gate C-Hexagon due to gathering of more than 1 lakh pedestrian and heavy volume of motorist. No parking available around Gate. Advised to avoid Gate and take alternate route," Traffic Police tweeted.

More than 50 traffic police officials were trying to regulate the traffic at Gate.

However at the time of filing this report, heavy traffic jam was also witnessed on all the roads leading to Gate.

