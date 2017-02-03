People will stand in queue to oust BJP: Akhilesh in joint rally with Rahul

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation
drive where people were standing in long queues outside bank ATMs, Uttar Pradesh
Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav
on Friday said the voters in the upcoming state election
will stand in the line to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP).
"We have seen all kind of days but haven't seen 'achey din'. They promised us 'acche din' and fooled us but now people will stand in queues to defeat BJP,' he said while addressing a rally.
Akhilesh also took potshots at the BJP
for making a promise of providing Rs 15 lakhs.
"Now, nobody is left with currency of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 denomination. Now you (Modi
Government) have all the money and at least give Rs 15,000 to people instead of 15 lakhs," he added.
Earlier on January 29, Congress
vice-president Rahul Gandhi
and Akhilesh in their maiden outing in Lucknow
shared tight hugs and warm handshake besides donning same coloured jackets.
Gandhi dominated the interaction comparing the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and Congress
with the confluence of the rivers of Ganga and Yamuna that join at 'sangam
' to form the river Saraswati.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU