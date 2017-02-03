People will stand in queue to oust BJP: Akhilesh in joint rally with Rahul

TRENDING ON BS
Goa polls: Parrikar seeks time to respond to EC notice on bribery remark
National vice-president of Congress, Rahul Gandhi (Left), and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party National President, Akhilesh Yadav, waving hands at the crowd during their joint rally in Agra, Uttar Pradesh (Photo: @INCIndia)

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation drive where people were standing in long queues outside bank ATMs, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the voters in the upcoming state election will stand in the line to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP).

"We have seen all kind of days but haven't seen 'achey din'. They promised us 'acche din' and fooled us but now people will stand in queues to defeat BJP,' he said while addressing a rally.

Akhilesh also took potshots at the BJP for making a promise of providing Rs 15 lakhs.

"Now, nobody is left with currency of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 denomination. Now you (Modi Government) have all the money and at least give Rs 15,000 to people instead of 15 lakhs," he added.

Earlier on January 29, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh in their maiden outing in Lucknow shared tight hugs and warm handshake besides donning same coloured jackets.

Gandhi dominated the interaction comparing the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and Congress with the confluence of the rivers of Ganga and Yamuna that join at 'sangam' to form the river Saraswati.

