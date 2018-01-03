Peru bus crash leaves 25 dead

At least 25 people were reportedly killed and several others injured after a bus collided with a truck and fell off a cliff near Pasamayo, about 70 kilometres north of capital city,

However, the death toll is expected to rise as many injured were reported to be in critical condition.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals in Chancay and

The police and firefighters are working to rescue the victims of the crash, news agency reported.

The bus was reportedly heading to from Huacho with 57 passengers on board when the incident happened on the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)