Playing for Afghanistan in past will help in U-19 WC: Naveen-ul-Haq

Afghanistan's and have both talked about how their experience of playing for the senior team in the past will help in the upcoming 12th edition of the U-19 World Cup, which will be held in from January 13 to February 3.

The presence of these two cricketers, who both have not only played for senior team in the past but are also among the players who will feature in the coveted tournament, will most likely to make a capable unit going into the U-19

"Playing for the senior team in the past will definitely help in the U-19 World Cup, especially in terms of handling pressure and being able to play more freely," said.

Echoing similar views, said, "It has been a helpful experience (having played senior international cricket) and will obviously help at the Under-19 level. There is obviously more pressure playing at the senior level but it is also great for gaining experience."

It should be noted that recently became the first 21st-century born male to play international cricket, taking four for 24 on his ODI debut against in December 2017, the selection coming on the back of an exceptional show in the Cup where he topped the charts with 20 scalps to help clinch the title.

In fact, Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's rising star, was also eligible for this edition. The leg-spinner has this accomplishment already, having made his senior debut in October 2015 before playing in the 2016 U19 CWC. Shabir Noori and Najibullah Zadran, members of the 2012 U19 CWC squads, are two other players in this exclusive club.

Apart from the pair, Ireland's has also played international - having turned out in two T20Is for his side.

Players representing the senior national team before playing in the U-19 CWCs is not a new phenomenon.

Earlier, leg-spinner Narendra Hirwani went into the inaugural U19 CWC in in 1988 after creating a Test record of 16 for 136 against the

Pakistan's Shakeel Khan also played in that tournament. The others from to make similar entries include the youngest Test debutant (1998 and 2000), (1998) and (2000). This time, spinner Shadab Khan was eligible for selection as per the age criteria.

Bangladesh's Ranjan Das made his debut in the country's inaugural Test match against in November 2000. Mushfiqur Rahim, who made his debut at Lord's in 2005 - Bangladesh's first Test at the venue - is the only in the list.

Enamul Haque (Junior) - the youngest to take 10 or more wickets in a Test when he returned figures of 12 for 200 against in 2005 at the age of 18 years and 40 days - made his international debut in October 2003 before playing the 2004 U19 CWC at home.

There are three Canadian players in the list and Hong Kong's has built a strong reputation for himself. Kenya's made his debut against in Cuttack in the 1996 before figuring in the 1998 U19 CWC.

