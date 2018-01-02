Plea filed seeking CBI probe into Kamala Mills fire

A plea has been filed in the on Tuesday demanding (CBI) probe into Kamala Mills fire tragedy.

A huge fire had broken out at Kamla Mills compound in Lower Parel locality of in the wee hours of Friday killing 14 people and injuring 12.

The plea also sought a proper compensation to the kin of deceased and injured people.

Meanwhile, the issued an appeal in news papers to assist it in ongoing inquiry into the fire tragedy.

The civic body also requested eyewitnesses and general public to submit whatever evidence they have in this case, may be video or any document or anything which can help in the inquiry.

Earlier, Chief Minister also directed the Commissioner to conduct an in-depth enquiry into the tragedy.

Earlier, Chief Minister directed the Commissioner to conduct an in-depth enquiry into the tragedy.

The massive fire reportedly had broken out from the '1Above' rooftop restaurant and later spread to the entire area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)