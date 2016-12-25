PM Modi again giving false hopes post-demonetisation, says Congress

The Congress party has taken strong exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that people have to wait for another 50 days for things to normalise post-demonetisation.

"See he has again adopted the escape route by saying that people have to wait for few more days for things to normalise. He has implemented in a unique way that it won't be resolved within 50 days," Congress leader told ANI.

Shukla further said the government has misread the ill effects of demonetisation.

"Lot of people are still waiting in queues, the government has completely failed to gauge this. They have been shouting against black money, but it still exists. The Indian economy will only go down and more people may lose their jobs," he warned.

After laying the foundation of Shivaji memorial in Mumbai, Prime Minister Modi yesterday said the problems of the honest people will decrease after 50 days and those of the dishonest will increase.

"This fight will continue until we win it. Our battle to fight corruption has been going on since the day we assumed office. During this time, we have taken some historic decisions, but on November 8, we launched one of the strongest attacks against black money hoarders," he said.

"There were various attempts to mislead and scare them, the air around was rife with speculations there were attempts to mislead the uneducated ones as well, but they did not get swayed by this and showed immense support for my government," he added.