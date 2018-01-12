PM Modi among top 3 world leaders, ahead of China's Xi, Putin: Gallup poll

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Switzerland for summit, an international survey has ranked him among the top three leaders of the world.

An annual survey by Gallup International has put Prime Minister Modi at number three among the global leaders.

The respondents in the survey, which was conducted among the people across 50 countries, had rated Prime Minister Modi ahead of China's Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu amongst others.

The top ranking in the survey went to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, followed by French president

Prime Minister Modi will be on a two-day visit to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the (WEF) meeting between January 22 and 23.