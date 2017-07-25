Gujarat flood: PM Modi conducts aerial survey of affected regions

Prime Minister on Tuesday conducted an of the flood affected areas in

CMO tweeted, "PM Shri @narendramodi took stock of the situation emerged due to heavy rains & floods in some parts of the state in a meeting at Ahmedabad"

PM Shri @narendramodi declared compensation of Rs.50,000 for those who were seriously injured due to the heavy rains or flood in the state — CMO (@CMOGuj) July 25, 2017

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani called on the Prime Minister at the Parliament House this morning and apprised him of the situation arising out of the heavy rains and flood in parts of the state.

The Prime Minister then decided to undertake an of the flood affected areas of north Gujarat, the PMO said.

Heavy rains in in the past few weeks have created havoc in the state due to flooding in several parts of the state.

According to reports, seventy people have died in due to rains till now. As many as 25,000 people were shifted, mostly in Banaskantha, as the district witnessed its worst floods in recent years on Monday.

The affected people have been given food packets and provided shelter at a temporary relief camp.

Due to excessive rainfall and heavy flooding, water entered many houses and residential areas in Gujarat's Patan.

The two dams in - Sipu and Dantiwada, both in Banaskantha - have been overflowing due to excess inflow of water and the heavy downpour adding more to it.

This overflow forced authorities to open seven gates of the Sipu dam and release 50,000 cusecs of water.

The Army and Air Force reached the flood-hit Deesa of Banaskantha district for rescue operations. The Army, IAF, NDRF and local teams have intensified rescue and relief operations as several parts of the two districts were inundated with flood water.

The states of and Rajasthan were affected by severe flooding this month, with two people being killed in Rajasthan and forcing to declare a high alert.

Nearly twenty-five thousand people have been evacuated from the flood hit regions, with rescue work still going on.

