Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday; rejig to impact over two dozen ministries
Modi govt has failed to deliver to people of India: NCP

Newcomers in the Cabinet reshuffling is likely to be from the allies Janata Dal (United) and AIADMK

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move of shuffling its cabinet, Congress said that the PM Modi-led Government shows they are not eligible and have failed to deliver to the people of India.

"If you fail the people, they will replace the government," Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik told ANI.

Speaking on the same matter, NCP general secretary Tariq Anwar said that Prime Minister Modi will concentrate that his allied start increasing because of the 2019 elections.

"BJP understand that it is going to be difficult for them to win the elections because the nation will ask for the five years of account from them. Till now they haven't achieved anything, and hence they can't face the citizens," Anwar said.

Ahead of the reshuffle in the union council of ministers, as many as six ministers- including Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Kalraj Mishra and Mahendra Pandey- have reportedly tendered their resignation to the party at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah.

Agriculture Minister Radhamohan Singh and Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu might face the heat of the cabinet reshuffle due to the controversies in their ministries: the farmer protests in Madhya Pradesh and the recent train accidents.

The newcomers in the Cabinet reshuffling is likely to be from the allies Janata Dal (United) and AIADMK.

First Published: Sat, September 02 2017. 10:35 IST

