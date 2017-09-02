Modi govt has failed to deliver to people of India: NCP

Slamming Prime Minister Modi's move of shuffling its cabinet, Congress said that the PM Modi-led Government shows they are not eligible and have failed to deliver to the people of

"If you fail the people, they will replace the government," Nationalist (NCP) leader told ANI.

Speaking on the same matter, general secretary said that Prime Minister Modi will concentrate that his allied start increasing because of the 2019 elections.

"BJP understand that it is going to be difficult for them to win the elections because the nation will ask for the five years of account from them. Till now they haven't achieved anything, and hence they can't face the citizens," Anwar said.

Ahead of the reshuffle in the union council of ministers, as many as six ministers- including Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Kalraj Mishra and Mahendra Pandey- have reportedly tendered their resignation to the party at the behest of Prime Minister Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah.

Agriculture Minister Radhamohan Singh and Railway Minister might face the heat of the due to the controversies in their ministries: the farmer protests in Madhya Pradesh and the recent train accidents.

The newcomers in the Cabinet reshuffling is likely to be from the allies Janata Dal (United) and AIADMK.

