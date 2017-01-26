Modi greets nation on Republic Day; save India from dictators, says Kejri

TRENDING ON BS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning wished the nation on the occasion of the 68th Republic Day.

Modi took to his Twitter handle and greeted the nation: "#RepublicDay greetings to everyone."
 

 

Vice-president Hamid Ansari also conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to the citizens of the country.


In a message, he said that people should reaffirm commitment towards the Constitution and founding principles of the Republic and revalidate faith in the ideals of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice for all.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi also extended her greetings and said Indian Republic's intrinsic strength lies in country's Constitutional values.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while wishing the people on the occasion of Republic Day, said the country needed to be saved from "dictatorial forces".

"Republic Day greetings to all the citizens of this country. We will have to protect this Republic from the dictatorial forces," the Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted.
 

 

