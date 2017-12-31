PM Modi hails Kashmiri youth's civil service exam feat

Modi on Sunday showered praises on and Kashmir's Khan, a 27-year-old youth who had lost his house to militancy, for cracking the Civil Service exam this year.

Addressing the nation in his 39th edition of monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi said was an 'inspiration' not only to the state of and but to the whole of

"Recently, I came to know of the inspiring story of Khan Khattak. He extricated from the sting of terrorism and hatred and topped in the Administrative Examination. Today, he is an inspiration not only for and but India," he said.

Modi further said he met some daughters of and and was amazed at the spirit and enthusiasm they nurtured.

"Just last week, I had a chance of meeting some daughters of and I was amazed at spirit that they had, the enthusiasm that was there in their hearts and dreams they nurtured," he added.

Modi also hailed his government for taking steps to facilitate Haj for the Muslim women.

"We have also made provisions so that Muslim women do not have to wait for permission to go to Haj. They can now decide for themselves and we have already received several applications," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)