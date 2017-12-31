PM Modi hails Kashmiri youth's civil service exam feat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday showered praises on Jammu and Kashmir's Anjum Bashir Khan, a 27-year-old youth who had lost his house to militancy, for cracking the Kashmir Civil Service exam this year.
Addressing the nation in his 39th edition of monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Modi said Anjum Bashir was an 'inspiration' not only to the state of Jammu and Kashmir but to the whole of India.
"Recently, I came to know of the inspiring story of Anjum Bashir Khan Khattak. He extricated from the sting of terrorism and hatred and topped in the Kashmir Administrative Examination. Today, he is an inspiration not only for Jammu and Kashmir but India," he said.
Prime Minister Modi further said he met some daughters of Jammu and Kashmir and was amazed at the spirit and enthusiasm they nurtured.
"Just last week, I had a chance of meeting some daughters of Jammu and Kashmir. I was amazed at spirit that they had, the enthusiasm that was there in their hearts and dreams they nurtured," he added.
Prime Minister Modi also hailed his government for taking steps to facilitate Haj for the Muslim women.
"We have also made provisions so that Muslim women do not have to wait for permission to go to Haj. They can now decide for themselves and we have already received several applications," he added.
