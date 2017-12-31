PM Modi invites ideas for 'New India' through 'mock parliament'

In a bid to empower the Indian youth, Narenda on Sunday proposed to organize a mock parliamentary session in every district around August 15 next year.

Addressing the nation through the 39th episode of his 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme, suggested the move in order to engage with the youth to generate ideas on developing a 'New India'.

"We could organize a Mock in every district of India, where the youth of 18 to 25 years of age sit together and discuss ideas to build a New India, find ways, make plans regarding how we could accomplish our goals by 2022 and build an that our freedom fighters dreamt of," he said.

Highlighting the importance of voting, said it is the biggest power granted by a democracy, as voters have the leverage to transform the nation.

"Tomorrow, January 1, is special. We welcome those born in the 21st century to the democratic system as they will become eligible voters. A vote is the most effective means of bringing positive change in the lives of millions. It can transform our nation," he said.

Re-iterating the importance of the Indian youth, claimed that those aged 18 to 25, or the New Youth, are filled with and enthusiasm, and are capable of assisting scale greater heights of growth with their skill set.

The concept of New India, opined, is based on three pillars- Shanti, Ekta, and Sadbhavna. It aims at creating a nation free of casteism, communalism, corruption, filth and poverty; and a nation where ample opportunities are created and aspirations fulfilled.

"From skill development to innovation and entrepreneurship, our youth are excelling in all fields. It is now time that a system is created where newest development opportunities are easily accessible for the New Youth as soon as they turn 18," he said.

also appealed to the nation to take concrete steps in the country's transformation from Positive to Progressive in the New Year.

