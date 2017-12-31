PM Modi lauds Sabarimala temple cleanliness drive

Modi on Sunday recounted the encouraging story of 'Punyam Poonkavanam' programme, a voluntary campaign started by at temple in to create awareness on cleanliness.

"The ongoing 'Punyam Poonkavanam' programme in Kerala's temple is a great example to create awareness on cleanliness in the country," said Modi in 39th 'Mann Ki Baad'.

Modi also said a cleanliness survey will be conducted from the January 4 to March 10 to evaluate achievements in the cleanliness of urban areas.

"Swachh Survekshan 2018 - the largest cleanliness survey in the world, will be conducted from the January 4 to March 10 to evaluate achievements in the cleanliness of urban areas. Survey will cover a population of more than 40 crores in more than 4000 cities," he said

Sree Dharma Sastha Temple, dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, is the most famous and prominent among all the Sastha temples in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)