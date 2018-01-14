PM Modi, Netanyahu rename Teen Murti chowk after Israeli city

Modi and his Israeli counterpart on Sunday attended a ceremony to mark the formal renaming of iconic Teen Murti Chowk as Teen Murti

The two premiers, who signed the visitor's book at the chowk, were received by and S Jaishankar.

They laid wreath and paid tribute at the Chowk.

The three bronze statues at Teen Murti represent the Hyderabad, and Mysore Lancers, who were part of the 15 Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade, which carried out the victorious assault on the fortified city of Haifa on September 23, 1918, during World War I.

There are various accounts of this battle - all narrate the brave valour with which the lancers undertook the assault on the garrisoned town protected by a joint force of Ottomans, and Austria Hungary.

The capture of Haifa cleared a route for the Allies to supplies to the city through the sea.

About 44 Indian soldiers had made the ultimate sacrifice during the liberation of the city in World War I. Till date, the 61 Cavalry celebrates 23rd September as its Raising Day or "Haifa Day.

