Republic Day: Celebrations begin after PM pays tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti

Prime Minister Modi and three service chiefs paid tribute at Amar Jawan on the occasion of 68th Republic Day. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had greeted the nation on his Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, (BJP) president hoisted the national flag here at the party headquarters.

The nation is celebrating its 68th today and the main function will be held at Rajpath in the national capital where President will take salute of the parade and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of will preside as the chief guest.

In view of today's ceremony, stringent measures have been taken to avoid any untoward incident.

Security has been tightened in the national capital, particularly around Rajpath and the parade route.

has turned into a fortress ahead of the celebrations.

Multi layered security has been put in place and elaborate ground-to-air security and traffic arrangements have been made.

The national capital has been brought under ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil.

Nearly 50,000 security personnel, drawn from Police and central security forces guarding every nook and corner in the entire Central and New region.

CCTV cameras have also been installed and eight control rooms have been set up to monitor the feed from the cameras.