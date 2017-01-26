TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Republic Day: Celebrations begin after PM pays tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti

Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi is the chief guest this year

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Republic Day
Tricolour unfurled at Rajpath on the occasion of Republic Day. Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and three service chiefs paid tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti on the occasion of 68th Republic Day. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had greeted the nation on his Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah hoisted the national flag here at the party headquarters.

The nation is celebrating its 68th Republic Day today and the main function will be held at Rajpath in the national capital where President Pranab Mukherjee will take salute of the parade and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi will preside as the chief guest.

In view of today's ceremony, stringent measures have been taken to avoid any untoward incident.

Security has been tightened in the national capital, particularly around Rajpath and the parade route.

Delhi has turned into a fortress ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

Multi layered security has been put in place and elaborate ground-to-air security and traffic arrangements have been made.

The national capital has been brought under ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil.

Nearly 50,000 security personnel, drawn from Delhi Police and central security forces guarding every nook and corner in the entire Central and New Delhi region.

CCTV cameras have also been installed and eight control rooms have been set up to monitor the feed from the cameras.

