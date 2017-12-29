PM Modi, Prez Kovind pay condolences to kin of Mumbai fire victims

Hours after a massive fire claimed 14 lives at Mumbai's Lower Parel area, Modi on Friday expressed shock over the incident and paid his condolences to bereaved families.

"Anguished by the fire in My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly," Modi tweeted.

also paid his condolences to the affected families and wished fast recovery of the injured.

"Disturbing news about the fire in Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue ops," he tweeted.

In the wee hours of Friday, a massive fire engulfed Mumbai's Kamala Mills Compound in the Lower Parel claiming 14 lives.

Confirming the number of dead and injured, the (BMC) also informed that among the injured, two are in a critical condition.

The postmortems reveal that all the deaths were due to suffocation, confirmed Doctor of (KEM).

Meanwhile, transmission of the TV channels ET Now, Mirror Now, Zoom and TV9 Marathi, who also use the compound, have also been affected due to the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)