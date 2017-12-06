PM Modi second 'most tweeted' leader in the world, Trump tops

Prime Minister has emerged as the "most tweeted-about leader" after United States President Donald Trump, according to annual data released by the

said that Trump with 44.1 million followers and Prime Minister Modi with 37.5 million followers are respectively the first and second "most tweeted about leaders" for the year 2017.

However, Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama's two postings were among the top three most-liked tweets of 2017.

Obama's tweet "No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin or his background or his religion..." was the second most-retweeted tweets of the year.

Obama also had three of the top 10 most-retweeted tweets of 2017, according to several media reports.

None of Trump's tweets ranked on those lists.

While Trump's account has 44.1 million followers, Obama's handle has 97.6 million followers.

Other leaders to feature in the top 10 list are Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela, of Turkey, from France, Enrique Pena Nieto from Mexico, Mauricip Macri of Argentina, Britain's Theresa May, Columbia's Juan Manuel Santos and Akun Resmi Joko Widodo of Indonesia.