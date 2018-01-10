PM Modi terms PIOs 'permanent ambassadors of India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Persons of India Origin (PIOs) are like permanent ambassadors of India and partners for India's development, who have an important position in the Action Agenda till 2020, drafted by the NITI Aayog.
Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the first PIO-Parliamentarian Conference in the capital.
On addressing the delegates, Prime Minister Modi said, "that while many people may have left India over the course of hundreds of years, India continues to have a place in their minds and hearts. PIOs (Persons of India Origin) are like permanent ambassadors of India and partners for India's development, who have an important position in the Action Agenda till 2020, drafted by the NITI Aayog."
Meanwhile, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananthkumar, said, "I am honoured to be here on the momentous occasion of the 1st PIO-Parliamentarian Conference and extend a warm welcome to all of you."
At the outset, the Minister congratulated Union Minister for External Affairs (MEA), Sushma Swaraj for hosting this important and historic conference, where a Rainbow of Parliamentarians of Indian Origin from over 20 Democracies of the World gathered to share Parliamentary best practices and mutually enrich each other with their experiences.
Ananthkumar stated that "under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India and the Indian Diaspora has found greater recognition and popularity among the Comity of Nations."
"This is evident from the unprecedented response received by the Prime Minister in every country that he has visited. Occasions such as this conference provide us with an opportunity to further strengthen and spanersify our engagement with diaspora", the Minister added.
Ananthkumar called the gathering as a mini World Parliament of People of Indian origin. He congratulated the External Affairs Minister for laying a strong platform today by organising today's summit on PIO Parliamentarians.
Further, he stated that PIOs have achieved great heights in Politics and Governance in various countries and also become Heads of State which is a matter of great pride and happiness for 1.25 billion Indians here.
"The Minister invited the gathering of PIOs to partner in the development of their Motherland India. Flagship schemes of Government of India such as Skill India, Start up India, Stand up India, Make in India etc. provide a great opportunity for PIOs to partner in India's resurgence as a global power", Ananthkumar stated.
The session also witnessed distinguished PIO Parliamentarians placing their experiences before the gathering and how they are still very much connected to their roots in India through the Principles of Peace and Harmony that they have imbibed from their ancestors.
Other dignitaries who addressed the gathering included M.
Thambidurai, Deputy Speaker Lok Sabha and D. K. Mulay, Secretary MEA.
