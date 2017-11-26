PM Narendra Modi to address nation in 38th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts in the 38th edition of his radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday.
Modi tweeted and urged people to share their inputs with him on the Narendra Modi Mobile application. In his last 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Modi had emphasised that families needed to pay closer attention to the health of their children, given the declining status of immunity among the younger generation, largely due to the "lifestyle disorder."
The programme, to be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and the Narendra Modi mobile application, will also be aired in regional languages by Akashwani after the Hindi broadcast.
