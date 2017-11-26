JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

News Digest: Hard time for Tata Nano, robust FPI inflows, and more
Business Standard

PM Narendra Modi to address nation in 38th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'

In his last 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Modi had emphasised that families needed to pay closer attention to the health of their children

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Narendra Modi Twitter Handle
Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts in the 38th edition of his radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday.

Modi tweeted and urged people to share their inputs with him on the Narendra Modi Mobile application. In his last 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Modi had emphasised that families needed to pay closer attention to the health of their children, given the declining status of immunity among the younger generation, largely due to the "lifestyle disorder."

The programme, to be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and the Narendra Modi mobile application, will also be aired in regional languages by Akashwani after the Hindi broadcast.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, November 26 2017. 09:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements