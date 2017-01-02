PM Modi to address final parivartan rally in Lucknow today

Prime Minister will address a rally in on Monday.

Union Ministers and MPs representing at the Centre have already reached to take part in the rally.

(BJP) president Amit Shah, senior leaders Rajnath Singh, Kalraj Mishra and are among those attending the rally.

The people from every nook and corner of the state including Awadh, and Brij regions have already started arriving in despite the winter chill.

The rally is seen as a culmination of the four yatras carried out by the in the state recently.

It will be the first rally by Prime Minister Modi after the expiry of 50 day grace period of on December 30.

The Prime Minister in a televised address to the nation on New Year's Eve announced several measures for the rural and urban poor, small businesses, farmers and senior citizens.