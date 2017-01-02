TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Demonetisation, a huge scam; want independent probe: Arvind Kejriwal
Business Standard

PM Modi to address final parivartan rally in Lucknow today

It will be the first rally after the expiry of 50 day grace period of demonetisation

ANI  |  Lucknow 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter (@PMOIndia))
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter (@PMOIndia))

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Lucknow on Monday.

Union Ministers and MPs representing Uttar Pradesh at the Centre have already reached Lucknow to take part in the rally.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah, senior leaders Rajnath Singh, Kalraj Mishra and Uma Bharti are among those attending the rally.

The people from every nook and corner of the state including Awadh, Kanpur and Brij regions have already started arriving in Lucknow despite the winter chill.

The rally is seen as a culmination of the four Parivartan yatras carried out by the BJP in the state recently.

It will be the first rally by Prime Minister Modi after the expiry of 50 day grace period of demonetisation on December 30.

The Prime Minister in a televised address to the nation on New Year's Eve announced several measures for the rural and urban poor, small businesses, farmers and senior citizens.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

PM Modi to address final parivartan rally in Lucknow today

It will be the first rally after the expiry of 50 day grace period of demonetisation

It will be the first rally after the expiry of 50 day grace period of demonetisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Lucknow on Monday.

Union Ministers and MPs representing Uttar Pradesh at the Centre have already reached Lucknow to take part in the rally.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah, senior leaders Rajnath Singh, Kalraj Mishra and Uma Bharti are among those attending the rally.

The people from every nook and corner of the state including Awadh, Kanpur and Brij regions have already started arriving in Lucknow despite the winter chill.

The rally is seen as a culmination of the four Parivartan yatras carried out by the BJP in the state recently.

It will be the first rally by Prime Minister Modi after the expiry of 50 day grace period of demonetisation on December 30.

The Prime Minister in a televised address to the nation on New Year's Eve announced several measures for the rural and urban poor, small businesses, farmers and senior citizens.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

PM Modi to address final parivartan rally in Lucknow today

It will be the first rally after the expiry of 50 day grace period of demonetisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Lucknow on Monday.

Union Ministers and MPs representing Uttar Pradesh at the Centre have already reached Lucknow to take part in the rally.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah, senior leaders Rajnath Singh, Kalraj Mishra and Uma Bharti are among those attending the rally.

The people from every nook and corner of the state including Awadh, Kanpur and Brij regions have already started arriving in Lucknow despite the winter chill.

The rally is seen as a culmination of the four Parivartan yatras carried out by the BJP in the state recently.

It will be the first rally by Prime Minister Modi after the expiry of 50 day grace period of demonetisation on December 30.

The Prime Minister in a televised address to the nation on New Year's Eve announced several measures for the rural and urban poor, small businesses, farmers and senior citizens.

image
Business Standard
177 22