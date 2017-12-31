PM Modi urges nation to start 2018 with positive spirit

on Sunday urged the nation to kick start the New Year with a positive spirit.

Addressing the nation in his 39th edition of monthly radio-address 'Mann Ki Baat', said, "Let us enter 2018 with a spirit of positivity. During last month, I had spoken about 'Positive India'. I am happy that so many people shared their 'Positive India' moments through "

He added the nation should welcome the New Year with the smallest happiness and commence the journey from a 'Positive India' towards a 'Progressive India'.

The also welcomed those born in the year 2000 to the electoral system as 'they will become eligible voters' in 2018.

"I encourage these new voters to be the change they want to see," asserted.

The also hailed his government for taking steps to facilitate Haj for the Muslim women.

"We have also made provisions so that Muslim women do not have to wait for permission to go to Haj. They can now decide for themselves and we have already received several applications," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)