PM Modi wishes for brotherhood on Bakr-Id

On the occasion of holy Id-ul-Zuha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation and wished for harmony and brotherhood in the society.

He took to Twitter on Saturday to express, "Best wishes on May the spirit of harmony, brotherhood and togetherness be furthered in our society."

Id-ul-Zuha, also known as sacrifice feast or Bakr-Id, is the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

It honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, as an act of obedience to God's command. Before he sacrificed his son In commemoration of this, an animal is sacrificed and divided into three parts: one-third of the share is given to the poor and needy; another third is given to relatives, friends and neighbours; and the remaining third is retained by the family.

Like Eid al-Fitr, or begins with a prayer of two rakats, followed by a sermon.

Traditionally, the festival of is celebrated two days after the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage. The starting date of this festival depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon. It begins on the 10th day of one of the holiest months of the Islam calendar.

