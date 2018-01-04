Police baton-charge protesting PTI workers in Karachi

Activists of Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were baton-charged in on Wednesday, when the party workers were protesting in favour of sugarcane farmers.

Police also fired water cannon to disperse the party activists, who reportedly indulged in stone pelting, from Metropole in

The incident has reportedly left six people injured.

The PTI activists were protesting against the refusal of sugar mills to pay the officially fixed price of cane crop to farmers.

The police also detained 12 protesters including PTI senior Arif Alvi, who was later released, The Express Tribune reported.

Earlier in the day, the PTI organized its Kisan from Hyderabad, where the protesters announced their plan to stage a sit-in outside minister's house against the sugar mill owners.

Meanwhile, PTI condemned the use of force against the protesters and said his party stood with the famers who should get the right price from the powerful sugar mills' owners.

"Shameful how govt used force in on a peaceful protest by sugar cane growers against the grave injustice being done to them by the sugar mills. We stand with the hard working farmers who should get the right price from the powerful sugar mills' owners cartel," Khan said on twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)