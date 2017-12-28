Police must be ahead of high-tech thieves: Chandrababu Naidu

-
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said police must be ahead of high-tech thieves.
He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Tulluru village in Amaravati Capital Region, which aims at modernising police force.
"Thieves are going high-tech. Therefore, police must be ahead of them. Increasing cybercrime, tampering with documents, other menaces are challenges for police. Forensic science can help them," Naidu said.
The Chief Minister said his government is working to make Andhra Pradesh crime free.
"AP should be crime free. I don't want any crime in the state. Criminals should not go scot free for lack of evidence. All police officers should be given training and skills should be developed so that they are able to act not only quickly, but with accountability and responsibility," the Chief Minister said.
He, however, admitted that state police's penetration in technology is still lesser.
"We have to adopt modern technologies like robots and sensors that can sense moods and behavior, and catch thieves. The DGP (Director General of Police) has said conviction rate is less in our state. We have to increase the conviction rate," Naidu said.
He further added that "surveillance is a top priority for us. It can effectively reduce the crime rate. Recently started 'Locked House Monitoring System' is yielding good results".
The Chief Minister also talked about Andhra Pradesh Fiber Grid and drone technology, which was dedicated to the nation by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday.
AP State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) is responsible for undertaking the works of AP Fiber Grid, its operations and maintenance and business activities.
The state government wants to use drones for governance, administration and for the maintenance of law and order in the state.
The FSL will be built in three acres of area with an estimated expense of Rs 250 crore.
Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana, state DGP N Sambasiva Rao and other dignitaries participated in the programme.
The Union Cabinet has given approval for setting up of a state-of-the-art Forensic Science Laboratory in Amaravati on 27th September 2017 under the umbrella scheme of "Modernisation of Police Forces".
