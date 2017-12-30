has plunged in a period of political uncertainty ahead of the in October 2018, with no clear candidates on sight.

This comes after former Brazilian President, was impeached last year, in order to pursue more business-friendly policies, and the designation of Vice as president, reported.

The Brazilian populace had high expectations from Temer to turn things around, but so far, hasn't. Also, at 77 years, age is not on his side. Corruption scandals and power struggles have tainted Brazil's most popular political figures, making the people more sceptical of their system of than ever before.

Former Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who served the country from 2003 to 2010, continues to enjoy the support of progressive Brazilians as the of the

However, Silva has been convicted of accepting bribes from a construction firm, which might hurt his chances of running for re-elections if he loses the appeal. A is expected to rule on his appeal on January 24. Silva was convicted in July of corruption and money laundering as part of Brazil's massive graft investigation.

said that it would be likely the court will uphold his sentence.

"That means he will be pigeonholed by the Clean Record Law, meaning that he will be ineligible in to hold any public office for eight years," said Dias.

"But Lula is still going to play a leading role (in the elections) because the PT controls about 12 percent of the national vote. All leftist parties in together represent around 20 percent of votes," added Dias.

With Silva likely to be out of the political scene soon, this will lead to the coming up of new candidates, who can become the next of

"The main scenario is a fragmented scenario. Should Lula not be able to run, that is going to distribute the votes among many candidates. For me, the novelty would be to see him absolved, but that's less likely," said Ricardo Caldas, a professor of political science, at the

The new logical favourite for the post could be Geraldo A member of the centrist Brazilian Social Democracy Party, is a popular figure in He ran for the before, but lost by a scant margin to Lula in a 2006 runoff. However, he is also facing serious charges of corruption linked to public sector contracts.

Another favourite would-be candidate after Silva could be former Jair Bolsonaro, who has been dubbed as Brazil's 'Donald Trump'.

"Bolsonaro is really a surprise. He is more popular than one would expect from a candidate with his characteristics. However, it's tough to say whether he is going to maintain this level of votes when the campaign really gets underway," Dias explained.

For Caldas, the contest will pit a government-sanctioned candidate that promises to continue the social security reforms Temer is pursuing against a moderate centre-left candidate that may embrace some, though not all, of those reforms.

It is to be seen that which candidate Temer would recommend for the post of Political observers in time and again mentioned that there should a leader, who should be 'dynamic, clean and canny'. The leader should also save Brazil's already drowning economy with 'long-term and corruption-free economic reforms', which had been in a recession period for three years between 2013 and 2016.

