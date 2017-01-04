'Positive' on Netaji's reconciliation with Akhilesh, says Azam Khan

Stating that the ongoing power struggle within the (SP) has been put to rest with Chief Minister and his father, reconciling, senior party leader has expressed hope that the two leaders will keep all options for dialogue open and jointly fight the assembly polls.

"It is good that the Chief Minister met Netaji (Mulayam). A new ray of hope has arisen among the party cadres. The talks should continue. If all the options of dialogue are closed, then it would be very difficult to reconcile. I had a talk with him, Netaji is very positive. He wants' the situation to get resolved," Khan told ANI in Lucknow.

Khan further asserted that he is ready to approach anyone to keep the SP united as the Muslim community in the state does not want the (BJP) to take benefit out of the current situation.

"One of the biggest concerns for the Muslim community is the BJP. If any confusion within the arises, they fear that the will benefit out of it. So, all the confusions must be cleared," he added.

"I'll go wherever to sort out this issue. Even if I have to approach anyone, I am ready to do it," he added.

A bitter critic of SP patriarch's close aide Amar Singh, Khan is seen as the party's Muslims face and has maintained a neutral profile in public, during the ongoing feud.

According to reports, Khan had flown to Delhi on Monday night to help Mulayam reconcile with his son Akhilesh.

SP leaders Ram Gopal Yadav, Kiranmoy Nanda and Naresh Agrawal on Tuesday met the Election Commission, to stake claim over the party symbol 'cycle'.

Mulayam along with his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP and Jaya Prada, on Monday, met the commission and learnt to have discussed that his faction being the real SP should be allowed to use the symbol.