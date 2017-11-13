Ryan murder: Gurgaon Police illegally destroyed proof, claim CBI sources

Investigation in the case has revealed illegality and destruction of evidence by Gurgaon Police, (CBI) sources said on Sunday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the murder case of the seven-year-old School student took a new turn after the CBI arrested a class 11 student of the same school and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor, who was arrested by the Gurgaon Police for the murder and sexual assault of the child.

was found dead inside the toilet of school premises with his throat slit on September 8.

Earlier, the CBI produced the accused, who is a minor, before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and demanded his six-day custody.

The accused also confessed to his crime in front of his father, the CBI had told a juvenile court.

The CBI said that the accused committed the crime in order to postpone the parents-teachers meeting and the exams.

Meanwhile, the accused student has been sent to Faridabad observation home where he will be kept until the next hearing in the case on November 22.